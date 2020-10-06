IPL 2020: KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer reveals when we may see Chris Gayle in action

KXIP have endured a poor tournament so far, losing four of their five games, with death bowling proving to be their biggest concern. But Jaffer says it only takes a game or two, and more match-winners to turn things around.

Two of them haven't played a single game this season with both West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman yet to play for KXIP in the IPL.

However, Jaffer had some news for KXIP fans as he sees Gayle and Mujeeb make the playing eleven soon, but concedes the team don't want to bring them in at a stage when they would effectively need to win every game to make the play-offs.

"It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to bring them when every game is a must-win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon," Jaffer told PTI from Dubai.

Gayle missed the CPL 2020 and hasn't played much cricket, but Jaffer said the 41-year-old West Indian great is in top shape and hungry to do the job for the team.

"Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets. He is such an impact player, we all know what he can do. I hope he turns up and turns it on straightaway and changes the tide for all of us. He looks hungry and that is a very good sign for the franchise.

"I am hoping he plays quickly. We need match-winners, as many as as possible. Not just for the next game, also for the rest of the tournament as he can easily win you four-five games on his own," said Jaffer.

Who will make way for Gayle and Mujeeb will be a touch call as Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell are certain to retain their place in the eleven. And of the other two options Sheldon Cottrell is likely to keep his place with one slot available, it could be only one of Gayle or Mujeeb taking the spot.

But with the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in top form, it would be interesting to see how they accomodate the dashing West Indies batsman.

KXIP will look for a quick turn in their fortunes as they need to win most of their remaining games to stand a chance in making the play-offs. Rahul and co will next be in action on Thursday (October 8) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)