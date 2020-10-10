Cricket
IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR, Match 24: Toss, Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Karthik wins the toss and opts to bat

By

Bengaluru, Oct 10: In match number 24 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat against the Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

At the toss the KKR skipper said that the wicket looked dry and since they had won their previous game batting first, it worked well for them.

Both teams have changes in their playing XI for the encounter. For the Knight Riders, Prasidh Krishna comes in for Shivam Mavi. Karthik said at the toss, "It is important to bring a bowler like Prasidh into the playing XI, and at the same time it gives Shivam Mavi time to rest a couple of niggles."

Meanwhile, still no Chris Gayle in the Kings XI line-up. Chris Jordan replaces the injured Sheldon Cottrell.

The KL Rahul-led Punjab outfit will be keen to get a win after five defeats, four in a row, in six matches, as they are already slipping down the ladder quite alarmingly.

Meanwhile, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will want to add another win after their win over Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 25 times, and KKR holds an edge with a 17-8 record.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(c&wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, KL Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
