IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR, Match 24 updates: Kings XI Punjab off to a strong start with quick wickets

By

ipl

Bengaluru, Oct 10: The Kings XI Punjab are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 24 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The KL Rahul-led Punjab outfit will be keen to get a win after five defeats, four in a row, in six matches, as they are already slipping down the ladder quite alarmingly.

Meanwhile, the Dinesh Karthik-led faced a lot of criticism, but they had managed to temporarily assuage the fire with a win over Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 25 times, and KKR holds an edge with a 17-8 record.

Kings XI Punjab will again rely on their trusted opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will make his first appearance in the IPL 2020 and that will be a huge boost for KXIP.

The biggest cause of concern for KKR is the form of their captain Dinesh Karthik, who is yet to contribute anything substantial with the bat. Their bowling is served well by Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagrkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.

Here, mykhel brings you the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match updates:

04:18 pm

Another good over from KXIP as Bishnoi gives away just four runs. Time for a strategic time out

04:15 pm

Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack

04:09 pm

FOUR! Morgan collects four off the short off-side boundary. Good over for the Knights as Mujeeb Ur Rahman gives away 13 runs

04:02 pm

FOUR! Morgan gets his innings underway with a boundary. With this Morgan touches the 1000 run mark. 1001 IPL runs for the England skipper

03:59 pm

FOUR! Gill punches it away for a boundary.

03:58 pm

Jordan replaces Shami

03:54 pm

WICKET!! Disastrous start from the Knight Riders. Another wicket in Shami's over. Nitish Rana run out for just 2 off 4. Both batsman at the same end. Pooran takes it at cover and runs out Nitish Rana at the non-striker's end

03:46 pm

WICKET!!! Perfect start from KXIP. Shami knocks back the middle stump. Tripathi goes for just 4 off 10

03:39 pm

Excellent over from Arshdeep Singh as bowls a maiden over

03:35 pm

Arshdeep Singh into the attack

03:34 pm

Seven runs come off the first over

03:33 pm

FOUR! Gill nudges it wide of short fine leg for the first boundary of the match

03:33 pm

Shami handed the new ball

03:22 pm

100th IPL game for Mandeep

03:21 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(c&wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, KL Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

03:21 pm

Playing XI: Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

03:02 pm

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and opts to bat first

03:00 pm

Off-field moments!

02:42 pm

In match number 24 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab are set to face the Kolkata Knights Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
