IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR, Match 24 updates: Kings XI Punjab off to a strong start with quick wickets

Bengaluru, Oct 10: The Kings XI Punjab are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 24 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The KL Rahul-led Punjab outfit will be keen to get a win after five defeats, four in a row, in six matches, as they are already slipping down the ladder quite alarmingly.

Meanwhile, the Dinesh Karthik-led faced a lot of criticism, but they had managed to temporarily assuage the fire with a win over Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 25 times, and KKR holds an edge with a 17-8 record.

Kings XI Punjab will again rely on their trusted opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will make his first appearance in the IPL 2020 and that will be a huge boost for KXIP.

The biggest cause of concern for KKR is the form of their captain Dinesh Karthik, who is yet to contribute anything substantial with the bat. Their bowling is served well by Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagrkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.

Another good over from KXIP as Bishnoi gives away just four runs. Time for a strategic time out Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack FOUR! Morgan collects four off the short off-side boundary. Good over for the Knights as Mujeeb Ur Rahman gives away 13 runs FOUR! Morgan gets his innings underway with a boundary. With this Morgan touches the 1000 run mark. 1001 IPL runs for the England skipper FOUR! Gill punches it away for a boundary. Jordan replaces Shami WICKET!! Disastrous start from the Knight Riders. Another wicket in Shami's over. Nitish Rana run out for just 2 off 4. Both batsman at the same end. Pooran takes it at cover and runs out Nitish Rana at the non-striker's end WICKET!!! Perfect start from KXIP. Shami knocks back the middle stump. Tripathi goes for just 4 off 10 Excellent over from Arshdeep Singh as bowls a maiden over Arshdeep Singh into the attack Seven runs come off the first over FOUR! Gill nudges it wide of short fine leg for the first boundary of the match Shami handed the new ball 100th IPL game for Mandeep Mandeep Singh is all set to play his 100th IPL game today.



He is the 39th player to play 100 IPL games.



Go well, Mandeep 💪 pic.twitter.com/GlMyjpe9SD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020



He is the 39th player to play 100 IPL games.



Go well, Mandeep 💪 pic.twitter.com/GlMyjpe9SD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(c&wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, KL Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy Playing XI: Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and opts to bat first Off-field moments! Hey buddy, how are ya?@patcummins30 | @Gmaxi_32 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Nh3Tj7nf4F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020 In match number 24 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab are set to face the Kolkata Knights Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday