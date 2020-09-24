IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB: Match 6: Virender Sehwag predicts top performers, winner of the game

While interacting with host Samir Kochar on show Flipkart Video presents Power Play with Champions, Sehwag gave audiences an opportunity to put their cricketing knowledge to good use and win prizes daily.

In the show, Sehwag narrated interesting incidents and shared exciting cricket trivia, through the innovative format of the show. The 6 predictive questions on the show were based on different aspects of the matches from the tournament including the teams, players, runs to be made, and wickets that will be taken.

From KL Rahul and Glen Maxwell to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, both the teams are all stacked up for the game and this will in all likelihood be a memorable match.

Here's what Sehwag predicted for the match:

Q1. Who will score more runs between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul?

Virender Sehwag: 'Kadak Launda' KL Rahul will score more runs today as his previous batting spree has been really impressive. While India is in support of Kohli, I stand in favour of KL Rahul.

Q2. Will Mayank Agarwal score 50 runs in this match or not?

VS: Mayank will not be able to score 50 runs in this match. After last match's phenomenal performance, overconfidence will be a hindrance for Mayank today.

Q3. Who will score more sixes between AB de Villiers and Glen Maxwell?

VS: AB will undoubtedly score more sixes, because Maxwell's performance is not as consistent as AB's and the presence of Chahal as a bowler would also hamper Maxwell's pace.

Q4. Who will take more wickets today? Yuzvendra Chahal or Mohammed Shami?

VS: Chahal is likely to take more wickets today, given that he will play strategically in the mid overs and the batsmen are likely to get out while trying to hit sixes and fours.

Q5. Which team will take more wickets during power play?

VS: Punjab will take more wickets today. The presence of Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav as opening bowlers for Bangalore may lead to more runs for Punjab especially during the power play.

Q6. Who will win today's match?

VS: Bangalore will win today's match. Given that Bangalore have won a match after a really long time and they will keep this momentum up and shock audiences.