IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, Match 50, Highlights: Rajasthan Royals stay alive with 7-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle’s blistering 99 went in vain as the Rajasthan team picked up an important win to keep their playoff chances alive.

Skipper Smith opted to bowl first and the dew factor did play a role as the Rajasthan batsmen chased down the total with 15 balls to spare.

After being sent in to bat first, KXIP put up a defendable total of 185/4, riding on a blistering show from Gayle. But the KXIP bowlers failed to defend the target as Rajasthan chased it down with ease.

Ben Stokes handed Rajasthan a flying start in their chase. Uthappa played second fiddle in the initial stages as Stokes clinched his second IPL fifty. Stokes’ blister 50 off 26 included six fours and three sixes.

After Jordan removed Stokes in the final over of the powerplay, Uthappa (30 off 23) and Sanju Samson steadied the Rajasthan chase.

Samson put up a stellar show with the bat as he scored a quickfire 48 off 25, in an innings studded with four boundaries and three sixes. Despite a few good overs, the KXIP weren’t able to stop the Rajasthan batsmen.

Skipper Smith (31 off 2) and Jos Buttler (22 off 11) played fiery knocks in the end to take Rajasthan over the ropes.

Chris Jordan and Mohammed Shami leaked the maximum runs as Punjab’s winning run came to an end.

Earlier, Gayle played another entertaining knock to guide Punjab to 185/4. Another solid innings from Gayle, who fell short of a century by just one run. After being dropped twice, the explosive batsman put up a blistering show, scoring 99 off 63. But the big-hitting West Indian missed out on his century as Jofra Archer picked him up in the final over.

An emotional moment from Gayle as he looks to hit the ground with the bat, but it goes flying. But the power-hitter quickly gains composure as he shakes Archer’s hand before walking off the field. Gayle is the only batsman with two 99s in the IPL.

But as the West Indian said during the mid-innings break, “In my mind I scored a century today!”

Gayle’s blistering knock included six fours and eight sixes. The explosives batsman reached 1000 maximums in T20 cricket after today’s innings.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes led the bowling attack for the Rajasthan team, picking up two wickets each.

With the win, Rajasthan kept their playoff chances alive. While Rajasthan climbed to the fifth spot on the table after registering their sixth win of the season, the Kings XI Punjab remained fourth on the points table with 12 points.

Both Rajasthan and Punjab must both win their final matches if they are to keep their playoff chances alive. While Rajasthan will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win match for both sides on Sunday, the Kings XI Punjab will face Chennai Super Kings in their final league game of the season.