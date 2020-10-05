IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh says qualifying for play-offs will be challenging for KXIP after defeat to CSK

After suffering three losses earlier, KXIP lost their fourth match of the campaign on Sunday (October 4) to Chennai Super Kings, who chased down a target of 179 runs without losing a wicket and with 14 balls to spare.

Mandeep, who made his first appearance of the season, said it's an uphill task for KXIP from now and feels bowling is the main area of concern especially the performance at the death.

"Definitely, it is going to be tough from here, we need to win at least seven from our remaining nine matches. It will be challenging but I think our main issue is bowling. We have been struggling with the death bowling," Mandeep said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Mandeep said KXIP believed Chris Jordan's addition could have helped in death bowling, but CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis scored 83 and 87 respectively to carry their team home at ease.

"We went in with Jordan in this game but Watson and Faf finished the game early. Hopefully, we can address our bowling and can put on a good show (in the remaining matches).

"I feel we need to keep the fighting spirit going and we need to look at winning one game at a time," he added.

Mandeep, who scored 27 runs from 16 balls, said he was just trying to spend time in the middle.

"Honestly, I was trying to spend a bit of time in the middle. I was playing a match after eight-nine months. Rahul also told me to get my eye in and have a few balls. I was looking to be positive. If the ball is in my arc, definitely I will hit it.

The Punjab batsman felt that the KXIP may have fallen short by a few runs, while he was also disappointed to get out after getting his eye in.

"Honestly, bit disappointing. I was striking the ball well. I would have loved to continue my innings. Maybe that was the difference, maybe 10-12 runs. If me, Nicholas (Pooran) or Rahul would have stayed till the 20th over, the score could have been 190-200."

KXIP have taken early wickets this season, but failed to take even a single wicket against CSK, which Mandeep feels is what cost them the match.

"I think our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront, but that did not happen in the match against CSK. Both Watson and Faf took the game away from us. Our strength in the last few games has been that we have been taking wickets in the first six overs," Mandeep said.

KXIP, who are now rooted at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches, will now look for a quick turnround when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (October 8).

(With Agency inputs)