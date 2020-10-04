IPL 2020: Manish Pandey redeems himself with a stunning catch of Ishan Kishan after a couple of poor efforts

The Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer - who possesses one of the safest pair of hands in the tournament - had dropped a seemingly easy catch near boundary ropes. It was the penultimate ball of the seventh over of Mumbai Indians' innings when their opener Quinton de Kock pulled spinner Abdul Samad over long-on.

Pandey misjudged the ball as he stood a couple of feet ahead of the boundary ropes and failed to hold on to it. Adding salt to the injury the ball parried over to the boundary and the batsman was awarded a six.

Later on the 14.4th over, Pandey made another blunder when he misfielded the shot from Hardik Pandya in the deep and added four runs to the opposition's total.

However, the Karnataka cricketer redeemed himself a couple of balls later in that over when he took a stunning catch to end dangerous-looking Ishan Kishan's (31) knock.

Kishan had hit SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma flat towards long-on region but there was no elevation in that shot and Pandey dove horizontally in the air and plucked an absolute stunner.

What made the catch special was that Manish rushed across from long-on, threw himself at the ball. He was parallel to the ground when he completed the two-handed catch and then had the sense to make sure that it didn't pop out when his elbow hit the ground.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians posted a massive 208/5 in the stipulated 20 overs after their skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. Rohit departed cheaply but Quinton de Kock took over the reins as he powered MI's innings with a blistering 67 off 39. De Kock took full advantage of the small ground to set Mumbai up for a big score. Later, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya ensured the defending champions posted a big total.