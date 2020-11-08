IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis opens as Delhi Capitals bench Prithvi Shaw in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shaw has been going through a lean patch in the season as he failed to impress with his performance which compelled the team management to take the harsh decision.

Earlier in the day, Iyer won the toss in the crucial game and opted to bat first and the decision to send Stoinis as Dhawan's opening partner paid off as the duo stitched a partnership of 86 runs for the first wicket. DC scored 65 in the powerplay as Dhawan and Stoinis batted aggressively. It was on the second instance in the season when SRH bowlers failed to pick up any wicket in the powerplay.

Only the second time in the season #SRH failed to pick a wicket in the Powerplay - first was in their first match of the season against RCB in Dubai.#Qualifier2 #DCvSRH — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 8, 2020

Looks like Prithvi Shaw isn’t likely to play today. Does that mean Stoinis batting higher up in the order? How high though? Open? Hetmeyer might play too....Sams out then. Who comes in the bowling department for #DelhiCapitals? #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 8, 2020

The decision to go with Stoinis as an opener wasn't a bad one for he has had a good record as an opener in the T20s. Prior to this knock, the Aussie all-rounder had scored 1500 runs in 44 innings and averaged 39.27. He's scored at a strike rate of 126.90 in the shortest format with 147* being his highest score.

No it was long overdue and Ponting did persist with him for a fairly long time — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) November 8, 2020

Stoinis - who was dropped for 3 by Jason Holder - made a quickfire 38 off 27 deliveries before he was clean bowled by Sunrisers Hyderabad's star spinner Rashid Khan. The right-handed batsman smashed five boundaries and a maximum in his innings.

Meanwhile, Dhawan - who was dismissed for a duck in the previous game - came back strongly to notch up another sublime half-century. Dhawan dispatched spinner Shahbaz Nadeem for a maximum to get to his fifty off 27 balls.