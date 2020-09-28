IPL 2020: Match 10: MI vs RCB: Dream11 tips, Playing XI, Head to Head, India timing, Live streaming

You can soak in the excitement following the MyKhel Dream11 tips and other details like Playing XI, and Head to Head records.

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Kohli's Army will have to take a few urgent calls. They will have to mull whether to give a break to Dale Steyn, who had gone for plenty in the last two matches and looked a pale shadow of his terrifying self. Steyn had given away 90 runs 7.4 overs for a wicket at 11.73. The RCB management might bring in either Chris Morris, subject to his fitness, or Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana to replace Steyn. Similarly, the other frontline pacer Umesh Yadav too had leaked runs, 83 runs in 7 overs at 11.85. Umesh too could be given a break and they can bring in Moahmmed Siraj.

2. Team News - Mumbai Indians

They came up with a strong effort against KKR and their charge was led by skipper Rohit, who made a fine fifty. Surya Kumar Yadav too chipped in nicely and their bowling unit too looked to have regained its mojo once Jasprit Bumrah refocussed his radar. The Mumbai will be eager to reproduce that wholesome team effort against RCB and get a move on in the IPL points table. They might not do any major rejigging of the squad.

3. Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch. Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Capt), Joshua Philippe (Wk), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav (Mohammed Siraj), Dale Steyn (Isuru Udana/Chris Morris), Yuzvendra Chahal.

4. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Pattinson.

5. Head to head

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have crossed path 27 times in IPL. The Mumbai side had an overwhelming advantage winning 19 of them and RCB had won 8.

6. Match details

Date: September 28

Time: 7.30 PM

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP