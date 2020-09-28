IPL 2020: Match 10: MI vs RCB: Dream11 tips, Playing XI, Head to Head, India timing, Live streaming

Bengaluru, September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will enter the field on Monday (September 28) after contrasting results in their respective previous games. Mumbai led by Rohit Sharma had a convincing 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, while the RCB led by Virat Kohli were thrashed by Kings XI Punjab by 97 runs.
You can soak in the excitement following the MyKhel Dream11 tips and other details like Playing XI, and Head to Head records.
1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Kohli's Army will have to take a few urgent calls. They will have to mull whether to give a break to Dale Steyn, who had gone for plenty in the last two matches and looked a pale shadow of his terrifying self. Steyn had given away 90 runs 7.4 overs for a wicket at 11.73. The RCB management might bring in either Chris Morris, subject to his fitness, or Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana to replace Steyn. Similarly, the other frontline pacer Umesh Yadav too had leaked runs, 83 runs in 7 overs at 11.85. Umesh too could be given a break and they can bring in Moahmmed Siraj.
2. Team News - Mumbai Indians
They came up with a strong effort against KKR and their charge was led by skipper Rohit, who made a fine fifty. Surya Kumar Yadav too chipped in nicely and their bowling unit too looked to have regained its mojo once Jasprit Bumrah refocussed his radar. The Mumbai will be eager to reproduce that wholesome team effort against RCB and get a move on in the IPL points table. They might not do any major rejigging of the squad.
3. Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch. Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Capt), Joshua Philippe (Wk), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav (Mohammed Siraj), Dale Steyn (Isuru Udana/Chris Morris), Yuzvendra Chahal.
4. Dream11
Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Pattinson.
5. Head to head
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have crossed path 27 times in IPL. The Mumbai side had an overwhelming advantage winning 19 of them and RCB had won 8.
6. Match details
Date: September 28
Time: 7.30 PM
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks
Live streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.