IPL 2020: Match 24: KXIP vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to Head, Playing 11, India timing, Live Streaming

There were lot of criticism on KKR and their captain Dinesh Karthik and they had managed to temporarily assuage the fire with a win over Chennai Super Kings. So, who will emerge the winner? Take part in the IPL 2020 swirl through the MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips, possible playing XI etc.

1. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill has already created an impression as an opener and now KKR have found another option at the top in Rahul Tripathi, who will enter the game with some confidence after his swashbuckling innings of 81 against Chennai Super Kings two days ago.

The experienced Eoin Morgan is a huge presence in the middle-order which also has Nitish Rana, always on the lookout to impress the team management with his performances with the bat. And then there is Andre Russell, who has not set the tournament ablaze in the manner in which he is expected to.

The biggest cause of concern for KKR is the form of their captain Dinesh Karthik, who is yet to contribute anything substantial with the bat. Their bowling is served well by Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagrkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.

2. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab will again rely on their trusted opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Chris Gayle recovers from his food poisoning, he will make his first appearance in the IPL 2020 and that will be a huge boost for KXIP.

The mis-firing Glenn Maxwell is likely to make way for Gayle. Nicholas Pooran's exploits with the bat is a positive for KXIP and he will again look to play his shots freely. Death bowling is a major concern for KXIP.

3. Possible Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karhik, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

4. Dream11

Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

5. Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 25 times, and KKR holds an edge with a 17-8 record.

6. Match details

Date: October 10

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Netowrks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

