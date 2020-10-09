IPL 2020: Match 25: CSK vs RCB: Dream11 fantasy tips, head to head, playing 11, India timing, Live streaming

Chennai Super Kings somehow contrived to lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders from a winning position. Royal Challengers on the other hand was beaten comprehensively by Delhi Capitals, a 59-run drubbing.

You can get a slice of excitement of the match through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips, possible playing XI etc.

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. It remains to be seen if the Super Kings opt to jettison the 35-year-old given the team's propensity to give players a long rope.

Despite Shane Watson finding his range in a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab and Faf du Plessis's consistency at the top, the middle-order continues to remain a concern for CSK with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself not being at his best. If they do decide to bench Jadhav after his prolonged struggle, they have the option of recalling Ruturaj Gaikwad or picking N Jagadeesan, who has been warming the bench since the 2018 season.

CSK bowling has got better and they did well to restrict KKR in the previous game with influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo returning to his wicket-taking ways.

2. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Skipper Virat Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for RCB over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve RCB better. It is the bowling which would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront.

However, the pacers have not lived up to their reputation, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini leaking runs. Experienced Sri Lankan Isuru Udana's inclusion has given a semblance of control towards the end of the innings.

3. Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

4. Dream11

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj.

5. Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met 24 times in the past. CSK is ahead with a 15-8 record with one match getting abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 9

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP