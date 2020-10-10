IPL 2020: Match 25: CSK vs RCB: Innings report: King Kohli guides Challengers to 169

Riding on Kohli's impeccable fifty, Royal Challengers moved to 169 for 4 in 20 overs, setting the CSK a target of 170 and it could prove just tricky on a pitch that has something in it for seamers.

But the hero of first innings was Kohli. He came pretty early to the crease after the fall of Aaron Finch, once again to that weak spot, a delivery that came into him by Deepak Chahar that uprooted his timber.

Kohli first took his time to settle down. He and Devdutt Padikkal pushed the scoreboard as if it was an ODI match as the RCB run-rate hovered just over 6, not an ideal way of run-making in T20. It also has to be said that the CSK bowlers struck to some brilliant line and length at this stage, stifling the scoring opportunities off them.

Once Devdutt and AB de Villiers departed in the same over to Shardul Thakur, it seemed that RCB might end up with a sub-par total. But that was not to be. Kohli and in the company of an enterprising Shivam Dube created a brilliant partnership that came into its own in the 18th over bowled by Sam Curran.

Curran was punished for 24 runs in that over as RCB jumped from 117 for 4 to 141 for 4 in matter of one over. Kohli ensured that Royal Challengers will not lose any momentum and ended up with a strong total that would challenge the Super Kings. Now, over to the Chennai Super Kings to mount a tough chase.