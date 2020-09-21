IPL 2020: Match 4: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Dream11 prediction tips, Playing XI, Match details

You can be part of this potentally explosive match using MyKhel's Dream11 fantasy tips and predictions and pointers for playing XI. Crack it now!

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings set aside the apprehensions surrounding them in some fashion defeating champions Mumbai. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had withdrawn from the tournament while there were 13 positive Covid 19 cases within the team set-up. But there were no signs of lack of cohesion as under MS Dhoni, the Super Kings dished out a fine all-round effort. In all probability, they should be retaining the squad that helped them waltz past Mumbai in the opener. Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla were impressive especially and they will look for an encore from them.

2. Team News - Rajasthan Royals

The Royals were expected to be led by Steve Smith. But there is doubt over Smith after he had to undergo concussion test in the ODIs against England which forced him to sit out of the entire series. There were reports that Smith will miss the opening encounter against Super Kings and if the Australian indeed does not play then Robin Uthappa could be thrusted into the captain's role. Ben Stokes is also temporarily unavailable because he is staying back in New Zealand to attend to his ailing father. RR will also miss the services of Jos Buttler but Jofra Archer is available.

3. Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: M Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

4. Dream11

Shane Watson, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Deepak Chahar.

5. Match details

Date: September 22

Time: 7.30 PM

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP