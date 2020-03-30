Cricket
IPL 2020 may hit the road to cancellation, no mega auction in 2021

Bengaluru, March 30: The fate of IPL 2020 is under uncertainty after its deferment until April 15. But now it has emerged that the 13th edition of the IPL will be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has not seen a flattening curve.

Earlier, it has been reported that the BCCI and teams are trying to find a different window in the months between July and September and a Board official was confident that even a start by May could see a full-fledged tournament. The powers that be were also exploring the option of a curtailed IPL.

But with COVID-19 still on the surge, the authorities might just be forced to cancel the tournament and they have the cases of postponed big events like Olympics and Euro football tournament.

What has been made the situation acute for the IPL 2020 is the restriction of visa issuance to foreign visitors until April 15 and there is no update yet from the Central Government on this.

As such, the IPL 2020 could well be postponed to 2021 and the scheduled mega auction next year too will not happen. The eight teams will be allowed to play with the same squad next year and they might be allowed to pick up a couple of more players or transact a few other.

"IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk. One can't have social distancing in the stadium. It's better to play IPL next year. Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season," an IPL official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

"We will monitor further. Safety is most important ... as much as we want to host IPL, we also need to be careful about security," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
