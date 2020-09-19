MS Dhoni New Beard Look in IPL 2020: Dhoni sports new beard but retains old magic, grabs two superb catches

Lungi Ngidi had a tough night once he conceded 17 runs in the first over while bowling against Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock. And Dhoni helped him redeem the night a bit as the Chennai Super Kings captain dived to his right to pluck a fine catch to dismiss Krunal Pandya.

Krunal tried to glide the ball down the leg side and the shot was on too as Ngidi strayed down the leg side. But Dhoni's well-timed dive ensured that the ball did not go past him as he pouched a fine catch while tumbling on the ground.

Beard, new hairdo, and it just does not matter for Dhoni. He was also smart and sharp as captain as he used leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and pacer Sam Curran to telling effect to bring breakthroughs for Chennai Super Kings after the Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and De Kock went off the block in a jiffy.

This could be another season of Thala Magic for Chennai Super Kings and their fans. Dhoni later also took a rather simple catch to dismiss Kieron Pollard off Ngidi.