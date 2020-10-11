IPL 2020: MI vs DC Match 27 Highlights: Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav fifties help Mumbai register clinical win

Chasing a target of 163, Mumbai Indians reached 166/5 in 19.4 overs as De Kock (53 off 36) and Yadav (53 off 32) made the chase look rather easy for the defending champions. With this win, Mumbai Indians jumped at the top of the charts with 10 points. Rohit Sharma, who was playing his 150th match for Mumbai Indians, might have failed with the bat as he only scored just 5 runs but seemed happy with his team's clinical performance.

Kieron Pollard (11*) and Krunal Pandya (12*) remained unbeaten as MI overhauled the target. Ishan Kishan also played a brilliant cameo of 15-ball 28. However, birthday boy Hardik Pandya couldn't make his day special with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck.

Kagiso Rabada (2/28) and Anrich Nortje (0/28) were pretty disciplined with the ball but they were not equally supported by the rest of the bowlers. Though R Ashwin picked up a wicket, the off-spinner leaked 35 runs from his quota of 4 overs.

Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis picked one wicket each but they weren't as economical. Also, one can say that Mumbai bowlers kept things tight for Delhi batters and ensured there were 15-20 runs short after skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat as they could only post 162/4 in 20 overs.

Delhi captain Iyer admitted that his team fell some 15-20 runs short as 170-175 would have been a fighting total on the used Abu Dhabi surface.

"Definitely, I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on. Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments."

"We need to work on our mindsets before the next game. I thought the spinners were bowling well as the ball was coming onto the bat, it wasn't stopping as it was in the first innings. If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach. There are still certain elements we have to work and we will use the break to work on that," added Iyer.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to his form after disappointing innings in the past as the southpaw scored an unbeaten 69 off 52 deliveries. The stylish batsman looked in sublime touch in his knock as he slammed his 38th half-century in the IPL and first of the season.

Delhi's captain Shreyas Iyer was the second-highest scorer for his team with his knock of 42. The Mumbaikar scored 42 off 33 balls before getting dismissed by Krunal Pandya. Senior India batsman Ajinkya Rahane played his maiden game for Delhi against Mumbai Indians as a replacement to injured Rishabh Pant. The right-handed batsman scored a run-a-ball 15 before getting dismissed leg-before by Krunal Pandya. However, it will be interesting to see if he gets another chance in the Delhi squad or not.

Prithvi Shaw (4), Marcus Stoinis (13) and Alex Carey (14*) were the other run-scorers for their side.

Bowlers put yet another impressive show for Mumbai as they restricted a star-studded Delhi side to 162 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Pandya (2/26) and Trent Boult (1/36) were the ones who picked up wickets for MI. Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar were also economical with their effort after James Pattinson and Kieron Pollard leaked runs in excess of 10 per over.

After Mumbai secured their fifth win, Rohit seemed happy with his team's performance and suggested there is still scope for improvement in the side.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on. We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament. Given the conditions, we need to come out and play good cricket, and keep a calm head while chasing. It's important to have partnerships and we did that today, which got us over the line," added Rohit.

Earlier in the evening, Delhi skipper Iyer won the toss and elected to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi made a couple of changes to their side as Pant was out due to illness. Alex Carey was included in the side as a wicketkeeper to replace Shimron Hetmyer while Rahane came in for Pant.