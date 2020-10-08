IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: These 5 big Indian stars to move to different teams

1. Ajinkya Rahane (Delhi Capitals)

The Capitals have asserted that Rahane, the Indian Test vice-captain, is an important cog in the wheel for them. But finding a place in the playing XI is getting tougher for Rahane as the Capitals top/middle order consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer is in form and it requires some serious dip in the form of them to warrant a replacement. But it could be a friendly parting of ways so that Rahane can play a few matches in the IPL 2020.

Possible destination for Rahane: Kings XI Punjab.

Apart from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal their batsmen are in woeful touch, a major reason of them languishing at the bottom of the table. Someone with Rahane's experience can shore up their middle-order.

2. Dhawal Kulkarni (Mumbai Indians)

Dhawal is an experienced IPL campaigner but at present it is difficult for him to find a place in Mumbai Indians XI. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson are doing a fine job and Kieron Pollard has started bowling his medium pace again, cutting down the room for Dhawal to find a place in the first 11. Mumbai could trade him to another franchise.

Possible destination for Dhawal: Rajasthan Royals

After a bright beginning, the Rajasthan outfit has slipped down with three defeats in a row. One of the main reasons is the failure of their Indian pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Jaydev Unadkat, who have taken 3 combined wickets in four matches while leaking runs. Dhawal can make a difference for them and he is a handy lower-order batsman too.

3. Mayank Markande (Rajasthan Royals)

Mayank had impressed everyone with his leg-spin in IPL 2018 and was even got place in the Team India squad. But since joining Royals, he has been under-utilised. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal is their first choice, and Rahul Tewatia slips in a couple of overs of spin too. If the RR want to include Mayank in the XI they will have to sacrifice either one of them, and it is quite unthinkable at the moment. So, they may agree to release him and play for another team.

Possible destination for Mayank: Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI's first choice spinner is Ravi Bishnoi, while the leg-spinner has been quite alright, the team will need a back-up and Mayank offers a good option. They can include Mayank without any major reshaping of the squad too.

4. Aditya Tare (Mumbai Indians)

Tare is hard-hitting middle-order batsman. But at present he has to be in the queue behind Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary to make it into the Mumbai XI. In that context, Tare could be open to join another team and explore his chance in the IPL 2020 there.

Possible destination for Tare: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings

All these franchises are in need of a good domestic batsman. As said earlier, Kings XI lack domestic options apart from skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Royals too are struggling owing to the modest form of Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. CSK would also be keeping an eye after the struggles of Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

5. Prasidh Krishna (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Prasidh is a fine young prospect from Karnataka who had a good IPL 2019 for KKR. But he is getting out of his injury and even then, the performance of young tyros Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti has pushed him down the ladder a bit. In that context, Prasidh would look to ply his trade at some other team for the remainder of the season and he can always return to KKR through the auction ahead of IPL 2021. This way he can also gain some match experience, rather than warming the benches.

Possible destination for Prasidh: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore

As it was mentioned earlier in the copy, both Kings XI and Rajasthan are on the lookout to beef up their bowling options. Kings XI and Rajasthan could do well with an India pacer who can bowl at death as both Chris Jordan and Mohammed Shami have given away runs generously. RCB too face a bit of problem despite having Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. While Umesh could not take any wickets in two matches, Saini and Siraj were way too expensive even they took a couple of wickets. Someone like Prasidh can be a good option for them.