IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: These 5 high-profile foreign players are moving out to other teams

1. Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings)

The New Zealand left-arm spinner is a canny customer and handy lower-order batsman. But at Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo have occupied the foreign players slots. Skipper MS Dhoni is not someone who chops the squad for the sake of it. At this point, all these players are doing fine, making it tough for Santner to break in.

Possible destination: Kings XI Punjab

The Punjab is side is struggling after five defeats in six games. Glenn Maxwell is struggling to find his range and they don't have a ready all-round replacement. Chris Gayle is also not readily available. In that scenario, Kings XI might want to reinforce the foreign recruit segment. Santner fits their needs quite perfectly.

2. Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians)

The left-arm pacer from New Zealand is an asset to any team. McClenaghan can rattle batsmen with pace and has good variations. With James Pattinson and Trent Boult doing well and Nathan Coulter-Nile waiting next in line, chances are quite hard for McClenaghan to enter the Mumbai Playing XI. In that scenario, he may want to enter a new set up.

Possible destination: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals

They have a left-arm pacer in Sheldon Cottrell but he has blown hot and cold in IPL 2020. He had a good game against Royal Challengers Bangalore but in the next game he conceded 5 sixes in an over against Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia. The trend continues. McClenaghan could be a worthy addition. Royals could also keep an eye on him because he is a left-arm pacer as Jaydev Unadkat has not delivered the goods this season so far.

3. Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Steyn looked off colour in the two matches he played before getting replaced by Isuru Udana in the 11. He had retained some of his old pace but line and length were far from satisfactory. Steyn, perhaps, could do with a change of team and personnel.

Possible destination: Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab

If RCB are willing to off-load in him mid-season transfer, then Royals could eye him. Yes, he is not the Steyn of the old. But they might want another experience pacer in the line-up to back up Jofra Archer. They have Oshane Thomas and Andrew Tye as well but they might just go for Steyn's experience. Kings XI too could show an appetite for Steyn's experience considering their woeful shortage of bowling options.

4. Billy Stanlake (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Stanlake has played for two teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is a lively right-arm pacer from Australia who can get the team breakthroughs. He has taken 7 wickets from as many ODIs and 27 wickets from 19 T20Is, 7 wickets from 6 IPL matches. As much his stats are impressive, the 25-year-old is injury prone, and with David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan occupying the foreign players slots there is not much chance for him to have a look in.

Possible destination: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab

Both the teams do not have back-up foreign seamers. Isuru Udana has already replaced Dale Styen at RCB and Sheldon Cottrell is continuing in the Kings XI even after having six inconsistent matches. Stanlake can clock 150 kmph, and can generate bounce because of his tall frame. A tantalising transfer option for these two teams.

5. David Miller (Rajasthan Royals)

Miller is quite unlucky in IPL 2020. He came out to bat against Chennai Super Kings but was run out without even facing a ball. Since then he has been warming the benches. Skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler are certainties and with Ben Stokes too is now available, there is no real chance for Miller to get into the 11. Jofra Archer is the other foreign player in the 11. The South African might just search for a new shelter.

Possible destination: Chennai Super Kings

The Super Kings also have set four as foreign players - Shane Watson, who regained his form of late, Faf du Plessis, their stand out batsman, Sam Curran, impressive in his all-rounder role, and Dwayne Bravo, who recently came out to play in the IPL 2020 after missing a few matches due to a knee injury that he picked up in the CPL 2020. But they do not have any back up for either Watson or Faf. If one of them got injured or jaded after playing continuously, CSK do not have a support player. They might just eye Miller, a flexible batsman who can open the innings or play in the middle overs, who can bring in that dimension.