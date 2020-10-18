IPL 2020: Milestone alert! David Warner joins 5000 IPL runs club

The explosive batsman joined the elite 5000 IPL run club. It was more special as Warner became the first foreign player to reach 5000 IPL runs.

After SRH captain opted to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 163/5. With Sunrisers needing 164 to win Warner walked in to bat at no. 4 when SRH were at 70/2.

Usually seen donning the opener's role, the skipper sent Kane Williamson ahead of him to open SRH's chase.

Warner, currently on 14 off 17 in the ongoing game, joined the elite club after he came to bat down the order against KKR.

The SRH skipper fell short of the milestone by just 10 runs in their previous game as Warner had a disappointing outing in their last game the Chennai Super Kings. In their last game Warner needed 19 to reach 5000 runs, but the opener failed to get going in the match as he fell 10 runs short of the mark.

Earlier this season, Warner had completed 3500 runs just for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The SRH opener has been his usual destructive self, forming a formidable opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow. But during the match against KKR, Warner came down the order as Williamson and Bairstow opened for SRH.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed fifth on the points table.