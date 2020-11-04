IPL 2020: More than a dream to share 22 yards with Dhoni: Ruturaj Gaikwad

After Chennai’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season came to an end, the young batsman took to Instagram and said he was fortunate to share the dressing room with Dhoni.

This is the first time the MS Dhoni-led Super Kings have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old wrote, “October 2016 I met him for the first time fractured my finger during my debut Ranji game, he was the mentor of Jharkhand ..And he himself came and asked me about how I am!!

“October 2020..3 low scores,he himself came up and talked about life!! Fortunate to be able to share the dressing room with him..And more than a dream to share the 22 yards with him and Finishing things off!”

The right-handed batsmen played six matches for the Chennai side this season and scored 204 runs. Prior to the start of the tournament Gaikwad has tested positive for Covid-19. He missed out on most of the matches this season. But Gaikwad’s contribution in the last few games saw Chennai finish on a high.

Chennai ended seventh on the points table, having garnered 12 points from 14 games.