IPL 2020: 'Mr Consistent' KL Rahul becomes first Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in three consecutive seasons

Kings XI Punjab may not be having a good show in the tournament but the Karnataka batsman has been scoring heavily across seasons. The stylish right-handed batsman has been the lone warrior for the KXIP ever since he was bought by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2018.

Prior to Kings XI Punjab, Rahul had been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise but couldn't play freely due to the stiff competition. However, Kings XI Punjab gave the talented batsman a chance to open the innings and rest as they say is history.

Rahul continued his supreme form in the ongoing season as well and completed 500-plus runs in 9 nine games. In doing so, the Orange Cap holder of the ongoing edition became the first Indian to score in excess of 500 runs in three consecutive seasons.

KL Rahul is new king of IPL, overshadows Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant

The stylish batsman has so far aggregated 525 runs in the tournament at an incredible average of 75. Rahul has slammed a ton (132*) and five half-centuries in the tournament at a strike rate of 135.65. However, several experts have questioned the cricketer's strike rate.

In IPL 2019, Rahul amassed 593 runs in 14 games at a healthy average of 53.90 and strike rate of 135.38. He slammed one century and seven fifties in the tournament.

In IPL 2018, Rahul scored 659 runs in 14 matches, with 95* being the highest. He scored at a strike rate of 158.41.

Since 2018, Rahul has scored 1777 runs, more than any other batsmen in the league. The KXIP skipper is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant as they have accumulated 1377 and 1348 runs respectively in the league since 2018. Whereas, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is placed on the fourth spot with 1341 runs under his belt since 2018.