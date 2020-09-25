IPL 2020: MS Dhoni dives more than 8 feet towards his right, takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

During the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter, MS Dhoni's acrobatic skills were on the display once again when he went airborne behind the stumps. Dhoni dived towards his right and took a stunning catch to end opposition captain Shreyas Iyer's knock.

Iyer got a thick edge off Sam Curran and the ball sailed through third slip and Dhoni dived more than 8 feet towards his right and took a stunner on the final delivery of the 19th over. With his acrobatic skills, Dhoni put everyone in awe and sent a message that he's still one of the best wicketkeepers in the business. Dhoni has so far taken 102 catches in the IPL.

Earlier in the match, Dhoni also effected a stumping and dismissed dangerous-looking Prithvi Shaw off Piyush Chawla's delivery. Shaw (64) was looking to hit go for a big hit against the spinner and missed it completely but an alert Dhoni quickly picked up the ball and effected the stumping.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals posted 175/3 in stipulated 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis played good hands at the end to ensure their team had a decent total on the board.