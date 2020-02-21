Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

By
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Mumbai, Feb 21: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the thirteenth edition. Mumbai Indians are the only team to have lifted the IPL trophy four times and they would be aiming to defend their title this time around.

The IPL 2020 auction 2020 was a low key affair for Mumbai Indians for they had a limited salary cap but still managed to buy a couple of big players. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn were purchased by the four-time champions along with three domestic players.

Their league campaign starts on March 29 and they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 17 in their last league game in Bengaluru.

Here, MyKhel brings to you MI's full schedule, venues, timings and squad.

Mumbai Indians' schedule in 2020

Mumbai Indians' schedule in 2020

Date Match Time Venue
March 29, Sunday Vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Mumbai
April 1, Wednesday Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Hyderabad
April 5, Sunday Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 PM Mumbai
April 8, Wednesday Vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Mohali
April 12, Sunday Vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8 PM Kolkata
April 15, Wednesday Vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Mumbai
April 20, Monday Vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Mumbai
April 24, Friday Vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Chennai
April 28, Tuesday Vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8 PM Mumbai
May 1, Friday Vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Mumbai
May 6, Wednesday Vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Delhi
May 9, Saturday Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Mumbai
May 11, Monday Vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Jaipur
May 17, Sunday Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 PM Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians' Squad for 2020:

Mumbai Indians' Squad for 2020:

Mumbai Indians will take on the field during the IPL 2020 with 24 players.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians Team News

The Mumbai-franchise didn't have to make too many changes to their side as they already had a balanced side. Inclusion of Coulter-Nile and Lynn for the upcoming season makes them even more dangerous side.

Mumbai have quite a few match-winners in their ranks. Their uncapped, as well as young India players, did well in the previous season and captain Rohit Sharma would be hoping for another stellar show from the youngsters for a productive season.

Mumbai Indians IPL record

Mumbai Indians IPL record

Mumbai Indians are the only team to have lifted the IPL trophy four times. Rohit Sharma has been the captain of the side on all four occasions. Mumbai Indians often start winning late in the tournament and hence they have been termed as the 'late bloomers'. The defending champions would be looking to start the season on a dominant note.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue