IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Mumbai, Feb 21: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the thirteenth edition. Mumbai Indians are the only team to have lifted the IPL trophy four times and they would be aiming to defend their title this time around.

The IPL 2020 auction 2020 was a low key affair for Mumbai Indians for they had a limited salary cap but still managed to buy a couple of big players. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn were purchased by the four-time champions along with three domestic players.

Their league campaign starts on March 29 and they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 17 in their last league game in Bengaluru.

Here, MyKhel brings to you MI's full schedule, venues, timings and squad.

Mumbai Indians' schedule in 2020 Date Match Time Venue March 29, Sunday Vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Mumbai April 1, Wednesday Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Hyderabad April 5, Sunday Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 PM Mumbai April 8, Wednesday Vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Mohali April 12, Sunday Vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8 PM Kolkata April 15, Wednesday Vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Mumbai April 20, Monday Vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Mumbai April 24, Friday Vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Chennai April 28, Tuesday Vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8 PM Mumbai May 1, Friday Vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Mumbai May 6, Wednesday Vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Delhi May 9, Saturday Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Mumbai May 11, Monday Vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Jaipur May 17, Sunday Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 PM Bengaluru Mumbai Indians' Squad for 2020: Mumbai Indians will take on the field during the IPL 2020 with 24 players. Squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh Mumbai Indians Team News The Mumbai-franchise didn't have to make too many changes to their side as they already had a balanced side. Inclusion of Coulter-Nile and Lynn for the upcoming season makes them even more dangerous side. Mumbai have quite a few match-winners in their ranks. Their uncapped, as well as young India players, did well in the previous season and captain Rohit Sharma would be hoping for another stellar show from the youngsters for a productive season. Mumbai Indians IPL record Mumbai Indians are the only team to have lifted the IPL trophy four times. Rohit Sharma has been the captain of the side on all four occasions. Mumbai Indians often start winning late in the tournament and hence they have been termed as the 'late bloomers'. The defending champions would be looking to start the season on a dominant note.