IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Mumbai Indians' schedule in 2020
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|March 29, Sunday
|Vs Chennai Super Kings
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|April 1, Wednesday
|Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 5, Sunday
|Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4 PM
|Mumbai
|April 8, Wednesday
|Vs Kings XI Punjab
|8 PM
|Mohali
|April 12, Sunday
|Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8 PM
|Kolkata
|April 15, Wednesday
|Vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|April 20, Monday
|Vs Kings XI Punjab
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|April 24, Friday
|Vs Chennai Super Kings
|8 PM
|Chennai
|April 28, Tuesday
|Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|May 1, Friday
|Vs Delhi Capitals
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|May 6, Wednesday
|Vs Delhi Capitals
|8 PM
|Delhi
|May 9, Saturday
|Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|May 11, Monday
|Vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|May 17, Sunday
|Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8 PM
|Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians' Squad for 2020:
Mumbai Indians will take on the field during the IPL 2020 with 24 players.
Squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh
Mumbai Indians Team News
The Mumbai-franchise didn't have to make too many changes to their side as they already had a balanced side. Inclusion of Coulter-Nile and Lynn for the upcoming season makes them even more dangerous side.
Mumbai have quite a few match-winners in their ranks. Their uncapped, as well as young India players, did well in the previous season and captain Rohit Sharma would be hoping for another stellar show from the youngsters for a productive season.
Mumbai Indians IPL record
Mumbai Indians are the only team to have lifted the IPL trophy four times. Rohit Sharma has been the captain of the side on all four occasions. Mumbai Indians often start winning late in the tournament and hence they have been termed as the 'late bloomers'. The defending champions would be looking to start the season on a dominant note.