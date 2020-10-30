IPL 2020:Next goal is to finish in the top two: Quinton de Kock

After securing the playoff berth, Mumbai Indians’ opener Quinton de Kock said the team will try to finish in the top two. Speaking to ANI, de Kock said that the team won’t change their approach in the upcoming match.

“We will try to finish in the top two. That will be our number one goal. The next game is just as important as the last one,” de Kock said.

The opener did not get his season off to an ideal start. But the wicketkeeper-batsman has picked up pace as is playing an important role for the defending champions. Mumbai boast of a strong line-up and the opener said that though they have an experienced middle-order it doesn’t change his mindset when he opens the innings.

“Having experienced middle-order helps in any situation. I would not say it changes out mindset upfront. We just look to get off to the best start possible. If you are still out there and batting with them, it is important that we give them the strike because they are bigger strikers,” said de Kock to ANI.

After getting off to a rocky start de Kock admitted that he made silly mistakes in the first few games. “I was hitting the ball well in the nets. I just made silly mistakes in the first part of the tournament. But nothing that cannot be fixed. Once I found my rhythm that is when I started to feel better,” added de Kock.

Mumbai Indians will next take on the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

(With input from agencies)