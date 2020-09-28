IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran's gravity defying act near boundary impresses KXIP fielding coach Jonty Rhodes

The West Indies cricketer's superman effort on the boundary line not just saved five vital runs for his side but also put Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes - one of the best fielders the game has ever seen - in awe.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson hit Murugan Ashwin over long-on for a maximum but an alert Pooran jumped in the air and caught the ball while diving across the boundary ropes. Realising he might fall outside the fence, Pooran threw the ball inside just in time and converted a certain six into a single.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals pull off highest successful run chase in IPL history

Pooran's acrobatic skills drew applause from all quarters as not just present in the stadium or commentary box acknowledged him for his effort. Mighty impressed with the West Indies player, Rhodes - who was sitting in the dugout - stood up and gave his thumbs up.

Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise.

Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save. pic.twitter.com/1HReADpmVh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

IPL has from time-to-time witnessed several outstanding catches and fielding efforts but Pooran's acrobatic effort was definitely amongst one of the best.

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals writes redemption story: From 17 runs off 23 balls to 51 runs off 31 balls

However, Pooran's effort went in vain as his team ended up losing the game. Having posted an imposing 223/2 after being asked to bat first, Kings XI Punjab failed to defend the total and lost the game by 4 wickets. Mayank Agarwal's maiden century off 45 deliveries - which propelled his side to a mammoth score - went in vain as Steve Smith and his band overhauled the total with three balls to spare.

IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP, Highlights: Rampaging Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson power Rajasthan Royals to record IPL run chase

Smith (50), Sanju Samson (85) and Rahul Tewatia (53) struck masterful fifties as the Men in Pink recorded the highest successful run chase in the history of IPL. Tewatia - who smoked five maximums in an over bowled by West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell - turned the match head-on for his team and helped his team script a famous win.