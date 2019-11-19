IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel responds to Dean Jones' jibe on being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Bangalore franchise, under new coaching staff which is led by former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, let go big names like Dale Steyn, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Colin de Grandhomme etc. ahead of the next season.

With a new think tank, the RCB now wish to revamp their side and change their fate in the league.

After RCB revealed its list of retained players, their cricket director Hesson took to his Twitter handle and greeted the list of retained players.

"Great to have you all on board lads for the coming IPL 2020 season," wrote Hesson. To which Jones replied, "You kept @parthiv9" with a 'laughing' smiley.

Jones mocking didn't go down well with Parthiv who responded to the Aussie's jibe and wrote, "So that u can be at peace during IPL in #selectdugout..."

Parthiv was named the vice-captain for RCB in the previous season and scored 373 runs at the top of the order. He was a big positive for the Bangalore franchise in what was a disappointing season.

Parthiv, who played for RCB in 2014 season, was picked up by the franchise in 2018 and has been doing well ever since.

The 34-year-old Gujarat cricketer has played for Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad in the past.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has played 139 IPL matches and has scored 2,848 runs at an average of 22.60. He has notched 13 fifties in his IPL career and has a sharp pair of hands with the gloves.