IPL 2020: Plan was to contain runs in the powerplay: Jayant Yadav after MI’s win over DC

Jayant Yadav was handed his first match of the season as the defending champions rested all rounder Hardik Pandya. Yadav returned with the figures of 0-18 in his three over spell against the Capitals.

The Mumbai bowling attack once again put up a clinical show as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each to restrict the Capitals to 110/9. After restricting the Capitals to a paltry total, Ishan Kishan scored a blistering 72 off 47 to guide MI to their ninth win of the season.

Playing in his first match of the season, Yadav was introduced in the powerplay, and the Mumbai spinner said he was trying to contain runs. “The idea was to extract more spin from the new ball. The feedback from Krunal was 'the ball is stopping a bit’. In powerplay, the plan was pretty simple to contain the runs in whichever way possible, different plans for different batsmen,” Yadav said at the post match press conference.

After getting his first game towards the fag end of the tournament, the spinner said it was all about having an impact whenever you get the chance. “Really happy to have a chance to play for Mumbai Indians again and it is all about trying to have an impact whenever you get the chance.

“As players, it is pretty evident that only 11 players can play. There is very clear-cut communication in our camp of matches where I could come in, so I always knew that I will play against Delhi Capitals and I was pretty prepared for it,” added the spinner.

Yadav also lauded Boult for his clinical show this season. “Trent Boult is a quality bowler, he is a world-class bowler especially with the new ball. He has always produced two or three wickets in the powerplay. If I’m not wrong, he is the highest wicket-taker in the powerplay this season. That shows the quality,” said Yadav.

With Mumbai ensuring a top-two finish for the ongoing edition, the bowler said the plan was to keep things simple. “I think a general idea would be just to keep on doing the simple things right. It is an ongoing process and it is not just planning for the particular game,” signed off the bowler.

Mumbai Indians are placed on top of the table with 18 points from thirteen matches. The defending champions will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (Nov. 3) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.