IPL 2020: Full list of prize money champions Mumbai Indians, teams and other award winners received

Rohit Sharma and his band, thus, lifted the IPL for the record fifth time, which is two more than Chennai Super Kings (3 IPL titles). Rohit played a captain's innings in the big game as Mumbai Indians won their first IPL final which chasing a target. The Mumbai-based franchise was too good a team for Delhi Capitals to beat as the Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered its fourth defeat of the season against them.

IPL is known as one of the most lucrative domestic T20 leagues in the world and every cricketer wishes to be a part of this cash-rich tournament to rake in the moolah and recognition in the cricketing circuit.

The BCCI also ensures that the franchises get rewarded handsomely and the prize money for the tournament is always been subject of discussion. This year too, despite being hit badly by the COVID19 pandemic, the board felicitated the players, as well as the top-four teams, with good prize money.

Last year, the BCCI distributed Rs 32.5 crores as part of the prize money to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up. Winners Mumbai Indians received a sum of Rs 20 crore while the runners-up Chennai Super Kings took away Rs 12.5 crore. The board continued the same trend this year as well.

Here's the full list of prize money distributed by the BCCI to the winners, runners-up and other award winners of the season:

Mumbai Indians - WINNERS - Rs 20 crores

Delhi Capitals - RUNNERS-UP - Rs 12.5 crores

The two sides losing qualifiers i.e. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore were given Rs 6.25 crores each.

Orange Cap winner (most runs) - KL Rahul (KXIP) - Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap winner (most wickets) - Kagiso Rabada (DC) - Rs 10 lakh

Emerging player of the tournament - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - Rs 10 lakh

Most valuable player of the season - Jofra Archer (RR) - Rs 10 lakh

Super Striker of the Season - Kieron Pollard (MI) - Rs 10 lakh

Man of the match in Final - Trent Boult (MI) - Rs 5 lakh

Dream11 Game changer of the season - KL Rahul (KXIP) - Rs 10 lakh

Cred Power Player of the season - Trent Boult (MI) - Rs 10 lakh

Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes of the season - Ishan Kishan (MI) - Rs 10 lakh