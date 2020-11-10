IPL 2020: Full list of prize money champions Mumbai Indians, teams and other award winners received

New Delhi, November 10: Holders Mumbai Indians became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their IPL title as the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated first-time finalists Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the grand finale of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 10).
Rohit Sharma and his band, thus, lifted the IPL for the record fifth time, which is two more than Chennai Super Kings (3 IPL titles). Rohit played a captain's innings in the big game as Mumbai Indians won their first IPL final which chasing a target. The Mumbai-based franchise was too good a team for Delhi Capitals to beat as the Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered its fourth defeat of the season against them.
IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL 2020 STATS | MUMBAI INDIANS CROWNED IPL 2020 CHAMPS
IPL is known as one of the most lucrative domestic T20 leagues in the world and every cricketer wishes to be a part of this cash-rich tournament to rake in the moolah and recognition in the cricketing circuit.
The BCCI also ensures that the franchises get rewarded handsomely and the prize money for the tournament is always been subject of discussion. This year too, despite being hit badly by the COVID19 pandemic, the board felicitated the players, as well as the top-four teams, with good prize money.
IPL 2020 Final: 'Men in Blue' will come out victorious no matter who wins
Last year, the BCCI distributed Rs 32.5 crores as part of the prize money to be distributed among the winner and the runners-up. Winners Mumbai Indians received a sum of Rs 20 crore while the runners-up Chennai Super Kings took away Rs 12.5 crore. The board continued the same trend this year as well.
IPL in UAE: A resounding success amidst a raging pandemic
Here's the full list of prize money distributed by the BCCI to the winners, runners-up and other award winners of the season:
Mumbai Indians - WINNERS - Rs 20 crores
Delhi Capitals - RUNNERS-UP - Rs 12.5 crores
The two sides losing qualifiers i.e. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore were given Rs 6.25 crores each.
Orange Cap winner (most runs) - KL Rahul (KXIP) - Rs 10 lakh
Purple Cap winner (most wickets) - Kagiso Rabada (DC) - Rs 10 lakh
Emerging player of the tournament - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - Rs 10 lakh
Most valuable player of the season - Jofra Archer (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Super Striker of the Season - Kieron Pollard (MI) - Rs 10 lakh
Man of the match in Final - Trent Boult (MI) - Rs 5 lakh
Dream11 Game changer of the season - KL Rahul (KXIP) - Rs 10 lakh
Cred Power Player of the season - Trent Boult (MI) - Rs 10 lakh
Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes of the season - Ishan Kishan (MI) - Rs 10 lakh
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.