IPL 2020: Raina happy to see Dhoni break his record

During the Match 14 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, against SunRisers Hyderabad, Dhoni played his 194th IPL match, surpassing Raina's tally of 193.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is ranked third in the list of most capped IPL players with 192 appearances.

Raina took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni and said: "Congratulations Mahi bhai at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you."

Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL. pic.twitter.com/f5BRQTJ0aF — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 2, 2020

"All the best for the game today and am sure Chennai Super Kings will win this season's IPL," he added.

However, the match was yet another forgettable outing for Dhoni as his team suffered their third consecuitive loss in the cash-rich T20 franchisee-based tournament.

Chasing a target of 165, the Yellow Army could only muster 157 for five with their skipper remaining unbeaten at 47 courtesy exceptional bowling by Sunrisers' spinners which gave the David Warner-led side a narrow seven-run win.

Chasing 164, Ravindra Jadeja (50 from 35) struck a first IPL half-century and Dhoni finished 47 not out, but the Super Kings remain on one victory in a poor start to the tournament.

The 39-year-old took the blame on himself though, "I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries, maybe trying to hit the ball too hard. Looking at the outfield, it was subconscious," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

With the weekend double headers having started, CSK do not have much time to recoup as they are set to take on Kings XI Punjab on Monday at Dubai.