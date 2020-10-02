MS Dhoni breaks Suresh Raina's record, becomes most capped IPL cricketer, plays his 194th match

This is Dhoni's 194th game in the IPL came through stints with the Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. Now, he has gone a match ahead of CSK teammate Suresh Raina, who has played 193 matches in the IPL dating back from 2008.

Raina congratulated Dhoni via tweet. "Congratulations Mahi bhai at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and I am sure ChennaiIPL will win this season's IPL," he tweeted.

Raina has played for the Super Kings and Gujarat Lions, when the CSK were suspended for two years in 2016 and 2017. However, the left-handed all-rounder is not playing in the IPL 2020, having pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

It has been speculated that Raina and Chennai Super Kings have parted ways after he returned from the UAE rather abruptly. Raina is also one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL as he is only one of the three batsmen to have completed 5000 runs in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma are the other batsmen who have crossed the mark.

However, Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the IPL having won three IPL titles and one Champions League crown with the CSK and they are the current runners-up too.

Dhoni also has another unique record of leading CSK to play-offs in all the editions he led them, a feat no other captain thus far has not achieved in the IPL.

For the record, Dhoni has 4476 from 193 matches at 42.22 with a strike rate above 137 and has scored 23 fifties.