IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals jersey unveiled in Dubai

On Thursday morning at the beach of One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage, Dubai, Rajasthan Royals were in for a mind blowing surprise when they witnessed the crown prince of Skydiving and Red Bull Wingsuit Athlete Dani Roman twist and turn through the air at break-neck speed.

The Spanish skydiving athlete jumped out of a plane, several thousand feet above the Palm Islands, carrying with him a Rajasthan Royals bag. Flying over the awe-struck Rajasthan Royals players as he left a strew of smoke through the air, he parachuted onto the beach and dropped off a bag full of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jerseys for the players to grab them later.

Sharing his experience on this unique Rajasthan Royals jersey launch for IPL 2020 on the beaches of Dubai, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and Red Bull athlete Riyan Parag said “I am aware of how Red Bull is about extreme sports and adventures so I was excited and expecting something crazy to happen today. Skydiving is something on my bucket list and seeing someone come down from the sky today and land with our jerseys was amazing.”

Rajasthan Royals’ left-handed batsman David Miller, thrilled witnessing the Red Bull athlete Dani Roman fly down to their beach side to reveal and handover their amazing IPL 2020 team jerseys, said, “Our mornings are generally very quiet but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise. It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, and brought back a lot of memories.”

Source: Press Release