IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals respond to Harsha Bhogle's tweet on Jos Buttler replacing Steve Smith as captain

Soon after Karthik's decision, rumours began that Rajasthan Royals might follow the suit. Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and hinted Jos Buttler might replace Steve Smith as the captain of the franchise. Bhogle, however, deleted his tweet later and tweeted that he wants to be doubly sure.

I deleted my tweet about the change in captaincy for @rajasthanroyals because I wanted to be doubly sure. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2020

As per a Timesnownews.com report, Rajasthan Royals told them not to believe in random tweets.

Bholgle' tweet was based on tweet shared by Royals earlier in the day.

Former India women cricketer Snehal Pradhan tagged RR's tweet and asked if they are going to make some changes in their captaincy.

She tweeted, "Hey @rajasthanroyals this tweet is leading to some ambiguity. Can you clarify whether it has anything to do with the #RR captaincy?"

Pradhan got a response from RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum - who dismissed the rumours and explained the said tweet had nothing to do with Buttler being appointed as the franchise's captain.

It does not. Twitter having a little too much fun today https://t.co/S77lkTgnUx — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) October 16, 2020

Steve Smith was appointed the captain of Rajasthan Royals at the fag end of the previous season. The former Australia captain was picked up by the Jaipur-based franchise in the IPL 2018 auction but due to his one-year ban from all forms to cricket for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, he had to miss that season. Ajinkya Rahane was appointed the captain for the 2018 season and he continued to lead the franchise in IPL 2019 as well. But after the team failed to get desirable results, Smith replaced Rahane as the captain.