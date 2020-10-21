IPL 2020: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja posts inspiring message on Instagram, says 'we can win, we will and we must win'

The MS Dhoni-led side has secured just wins from 10 matches so far and it now has only mathematical chances of making the IPL 2020 play-offs. Chennai have to win all their remaining games in the tournament and also hope that other teams fail to get desired results in their remaining matches. They next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on October 23.

The suffered a major jolt today as their star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the tournament due to groin injury. CSK will have to include some other overseas player in their playing eleven. CSK next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on October 23.

Ahead of the team's game against Mumbai, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an inspiring post on his Instagram story to assure passionate Chennai fans that the team will continue to fight to make it to the playoffs by winning their remaining games this season.

"We can win, we must win, we will win," said the post shared by Jadeja on his Instagram story.

After CSK's defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni and his men were criticised on social media. Later, coach Stephen Fleming and skipper Dhoni hinted the team will ring in the changes in the remaining games by trying out youngsters.