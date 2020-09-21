Cricket
IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers’ suffer injury scare as Mitchell Marsh hurts his ankle while bowling

By
Mitchell Marsh. Credit: Twitter
Mitchell Marsh. Credit: Twitter

Bengaluru, Sept 21: After Delhi Capitals’ R Ashwin was seen walking off the field in only the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s turn to be dealt with an injury scare.

David Warner led-Sunrisers are playing the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday. After opting to bowl, SRH suffered an injury scare in only the fifth over of the game.

SRH’s Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side’s opener against RCB on Monday.

The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground. Vijay Shankar was seen completing the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

Injury is not new for the Australian. Earlier also, Marsh, who bowled only four deliveries on the day, has suffered injuries due to which he has missed a number of editions of IPL.

Marsh didn't come back to the field during the rest of the RCB innings. RCB went on to post 163/5.

Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 21:45 [IST]
