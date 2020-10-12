IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore ready for Kolkata Knight Riders clash in Sharjah

RCB are set to play in two matches in a row at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Monday (October 12) against Kolkata Knight Riders and on Thursday (October 15) against Kings XI Punjab.

Matches in Sharjah have all been high-scoring with 128 sixes being struck in the five matches at the venue, but Katich says the early scoring-frenzy may have slowed down and he also said RCB have batsmen who can target shorter boundaries as well.

"The thing about Sharjah is that there has been a spectrum of scores, there have been a couple of 220 scores, but the last game between Rajasthan and Delhi saw a score of 180 there. So it will all depend on the moisture in the wicket or how it is prepared. We have the right sort of balance to play on that wicket, few batsmen are looking forward to the short boundary," Katich said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Game Day: RCB v KKR Preview



It’s our first match at Sharjah and the venue has been a dream for batsmen in the Dream 11 IPL so far. Here’s our preview of the much awaited game.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/HzejiHFVqJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2020

Katich also said even the other venues have seen some high-scoring games and the bowlers are getting used to bowling in smaller grounds.

"The guys know that even playing in Dubai, there have been some high-scoring games here as well. Realistically, when the grounds are small, guys can still hit them ten rows back with the power they have. I think the bowlers are getting used to that part of the game," he added.

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR, Match 28, Preview: Kolkata fret over Russell injury as they take on a resurgent Bangalore

Meanwhile, RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson also claimed they have plans in place for their Monday opponent's, KKR, but admitted it will be all about adjusting to the conditions.

"We have watched a few of the matches that have been played in Sharjah. The last surface wasn't that easy, the challenge for any side is just to adapt to the conditions quickly and that's with both bat and ball. Obviously, we have plans from the bowling point of view as to how we will attack KKR. From a batting point of view, it is just about assessing conditions," Hesson said.

(With Agency inputs)