Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: RR vs CSK: Hopefully can put on a good show and get campaign off to a good start: Royals skipper Steve Smith

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 21: Steve Smith will be seen in action during Rajasthan Royals opening IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, after recovering from the injury.

The Rajasthan Royals’ skipper's availability was in doubt ahead of the opener after he suffered a concussion during Australia’s ODI series in England.

Smith suffered the concussion during a net session before the first ODI and was ruled out for the whole series. But the Royals confirmed that the skipper will be available for the first match.

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. (I have) been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I'll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow," Smith said on the eve of the match.

Smith sounded confident ahead of the Royals first match of the season. "The guys have been here for a month now and from all reports, the training has been magnificent. It's been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We're in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we're ready to get going.

"Chennai and Mumbai both have been two really strong teams for a long time now. We obviously watched a bit of the game the other night, the Super Kings played really well to get over the line in the end.

"Hopefully, we can put on a really good show and get our campaign off to a good start," Smith signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)

More RAJASTHAN ROYALS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 3 September 21 2020, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More