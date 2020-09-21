IPL 2020: RR vs CSK: Hopefully can put on a good show and get campaign off to a good start: Royals skipper Steve Smith

The Rajasthan Royals’ skipper's availability was in doubt ahead of the opener after he suffered a concussion during Australia’s ODI series in England.

Smith suffered the concussion during a net session before the first ODI and was ruled out for the whole series. But the Royals confirmed that the skipper will be available for the first match.

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. (I have) been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I'll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow," Smith said on the eve of the match.

Smith sounded confident ahead of the Royals first match of the season. "The guys have been here for a month now and from all reports, the training has been magnificent. It's been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We're in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we're ready to get going.

"Chennai and Mumbai both have been two really strong teams for a long time now. We obviously watched a bit of the game the other night, the Super Kings played really well to get over the line in the end.

"Hopefully, we can put on a really good show and get our campaign off to a good start," Smith signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)