IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: High time for us to perform: Man-of-the-match Manish Pandey

The Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 154/6 by the SRH bowlers after being put into bat. In their chase, SRH lost their in-form opening pair and the onus fell on the middle-order to step up.

Pandey along with Vijay Shankar rebuilt Hyderabad’s innings after SRH lost their explosive openers. And the duo stitched together a 140 run unbeaten partnership to hand Hyderabad an important win.

Following the win, man-of-the-match Pandey said that it was high time that the middle order stepped up and did their bit to take the team over the line. “Enough talks had happened around the middle order. High time for us to perform.

“Had a word with Laxman sir and the coaches. Didn't want too many thoughts. Just hold my shape and play my shots. Two really good batsmen that we lost, but as someone said, this was an opportunity for us to win the game. And it was long due,” said Pandey, who scored an unbeaten 83.

Jofra Archer handed Rajasthan Royals a solid start as he removed the SRH openers early. “Our plan was to see Jofra off even if he had bowled a third. We had two leggies and a couple of Indian fast bowlers to go after. I just middled the first ball, and automatically I thought if I keep my shape and use the Powerplay, I could finish this well before the final over,” signed off Pandey.

With the win the Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to the fifth spot on the table. The David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab on Saturday in another must-win IPL encounter.