IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40, 1st innings: Jason Holder picks up three to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154/6

After SRH skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, the SRH bowlers kept the Steve Smith-led Royals in check in a must-win match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Holder, who came in for the injured Kane Williamson, impressed in his first match for the Hyderabad team. After Hyderabad opted to bowl first, West Indies bowler Holder led the Sunrisers bowling attack with a clinical three-wicket haul.

Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket a piece as the Rajasthan batsmen found it tough to cross the boundary ropes.

After being sent in to bat, the Royals failed to put up partnerships. The highest partnership on the evening was between Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson.

Uthappa, Stokes opened the proceedings for the Royals and the duo handed Rajasthan a strong start. A 30-run partnership came off the opening stand, before Uthappa (19 off 13) was run out by a direct throw from Holder off his own delivery.

Stokes, Samson rebuilt the Royals innings with a 56-run stand off 49 deliveries. But Holder struck once again to remove Samson and put the pressure on the Royals batsmen.

With Buttler coming in way late, the England player along with skipper Smith weren’t able to do much damage as the Sunrisers bowlers kept Rajasthan in check. The first innings saw only four maximums, as Rajasthan failed to cross the ropes.

But with Archer (16 off 7) adding important runs in the end, the Royals will be happy they managed to cross the 150 mark.

With the destructive Warner-Jonny Bairstow pair opening the SRH, Rajasthan will have their task cut out.