IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar has a special message for Mumbai Indians ahead of the final against Delhi Capitals

While Mumbai will be aiming to notch up their fifth IPL title, Capitals will be looking to pick up their maiden title. Ahead of the IPL final, former skipper Sachin Tendulkar opened up about the team’s legacy and had a motivating message for the defending champions.

Speaking in a video posted on the IPL website, Tendulkar said, “When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it’s not just you as an individual, it’s the entire force which is with you. The first and most important is 'One Family’. We all stay together, through ups and downs.

“In sport, or generally, there are going to be a number of speed breakers along the way especially in this tournament where it moves at a phenomenal pace. It’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit,” he added.

The defending champions have the maximum number of IPL titles and a win on Tuesday will see them pick up their fifth. Meanwhile, the Capitals entered their maiden final and will look to defy all odds and beat the four time champions at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.