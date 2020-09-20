IPL 2020: Sam Curran surprised by MS Dhoni's plan to promote him up the order

After the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni surprised everyone by sending Curran up the order with 29 needed off 17 balls.

The 22-year-old all-rounder played an instrumental role in CSK's five-wicket victory by scoring a quick-fire 18 off just six balls to help CSK start the campaign on a positive note.

With the change in batting order, Dhoni didn't only surprise the pundits or fans, but also the England all-rounder Curran, who was picked in the team in place of injured Dwyane Bravo.

"To be honest, I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and obviously thought something (about sending me before himself)," Curran said at the post-match presentation.

"We targeted that over (18th) and I went in with a six or out mentality... sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't," he added.

Apart from his knock with the bat, Curran starred with the ball as well, claiming the wicket of opener Quinton de Kock and ended with impressive figures of 1/28 in his four overs.

Curran, who joined the CSK squad in the UAE earlier this week along with other England and Australia players that were part of a white-ball series, also spoke about the change in atmosphere.

"Very different... I have been used to the bubble with the England team. But you are used to seeing big crowds in IPL, so it was different. I haven't met a lot of the guys, came in a day before and was straight on the bus today. That was a good thing," he said.

With both the openers back in the hut within the first seven balls of the innings, CSK looked in all sorts of trouble before Ambati Rayudu and Faf Du Plessis set the foundation for the win.

The pair put on 115-run stand for the third wicket with Rayudu scoring 71 and du Plessis remaining unbeaten on 58 to take CSK across the line alongside skipper Dhoni.

Rayudu, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, said, "I kept training in the lockdown. It was a stop-start but I was really eager. When the dew came on batting became much easier.

"We practiced in Chennai, which really helped, and then in Dubai as well."

Chennai Super Kings will look to build on the momentum from the opening game victory when they next face Rajastham Royals on Tuesday (September 22).

