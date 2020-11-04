Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad is an underrated superstar: Brad Hogg

By
Brad Hogg waxes eloquent of Sandeep Sharma
Brad Hogg waxes eloquent of Sandeep Sharma

Sharjah, November 4: Sandeep Sharma has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Sunrisers Hyderabad and former Australian bowler Brad Hogg has been impressed with the pacer's consistency.

Thrashing Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets on Tuesday (November 3) SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points. Sandeep dismantled Mumbai's top order dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Earlier in October, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hip injury.

Hogg feels Sandeep has covered the loss SRH had after Bhuvneshwar's injury and said the pacer is an "underrated" player. "Sandeep Sharma from #SRH (/topic/srh) standing up yet again, underrated player. He showed that he deserves higher honours, stepping up and covering the loss of Bhuvi. His consistency was the most impressive thing for me in this IPL," Hogg tweeted.

Mumbai will now play Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals. On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator.

More SANDEEP SHARMA News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Qualifier 1 November 5 2020, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Delhi
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas v Velocity
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More