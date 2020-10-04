IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium claims a unique record as it continues to be batsmen's paradise with run-fest

During match number 17 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (October 4), the stadium again witnessed a run-fest in a hot and humid afternoon.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a massive 208 for the loss of five against David Warner and his band. It was the seventh straight occasion on this ground when 200-plus runs were scored by a team.

The first match played at his venue was between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni won the toss in that game and invited Steve Smith and his men to bat first. Royals amassed 216/7, thanks to Sanju Samson's whirlwind knock. In response, Chennai also posted 200 but fell 16 short of the target.

The second match on this ground was played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. In that game, Punjab posted 223/2, thanks to a superb century from Mayank Agarwal. But Royals came back strongly in the run chase and won the match by 4 wickets to stun Kings.

The third match played here again saw runs scored in excess of 200 from both the sides. Delhi Capitals posted 228/4, thanks to fifties from Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer. In response, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage to score 210 for 8 and lost the game.

In the fourth match played here, Mumbai Indians posted 208 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and this ground witnessed seventh consecutive 200-plus score in the tournament. This in itself is a record in the history of the IPL.

Mumbai won the game by 34 runs as Sunrisers could only score 174 for 7 in the run chase and registered their third win in the tournament to climb at the top of the points table.