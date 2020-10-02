IPL 2020: Sheldon Cottrell says Kings XI Punjab will come back 'strongly'

After being clobbered by Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia for five sixes in an over not so long ago, Cottrell made a good comeback with tidy figures of 1 for 20 in four overs, but couldn't help his team avoid defeat to Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhbai on Thursday (October 1).

The West Indian, who dismissed MI opener Quinton de Kock with a beauty in the first over, was pleased with his performance, but was left disappointed with the result.

"My comeback was excellent. But I wished that my bowling effort could have helped my team to cross the line. I'm pleased with my performance," Cottrell said at the virtual media conference after KXIP's 48-run loss to MI.

IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami takes Purple Cap, Mayank Agarwal edges KL Rahul in Orange Cap race

"I have been working hard on my death bowling including my bowling partners. We are getting there, learning from our mistakes...I'm sure we will pull it off very soon. I will not say it is worrying. It is just a matter of time for us."

Cottrell was not used at the death and bowled a three-over spell early before ending his quota of four in the 13th over.

KXIP have now won just one out of four matches, but Cottrell, who is unfazed by the mounting losses of his team in the IPL, said they will be back strongly.

"I back my skipper 110 per cent and whatever decision he takes, he does it best for the team. It did not work today unfortunately but on another day, I'm sure it will work.

"We have a great bunch of guys. The coaching staff, Anil (Kumble) has been excellent. As our captain said in an earlier interview that we could have easily won three or four matches.

"But unfortunately we have won only one. We firmly believe that we will bounce back. I have no doubt about that."

Crestfallen KL Rahul to look out for an extra bowler for Kings XI Punjab after third defeat

Teams have been mostly choosing to chase after winning the toss in UAE. KL Rahul also followed that habit, but Cottrell feels it doesn't matter whether we bat ot bowl and all that matters is performance on the day.

"Cricket is a game of great uncertainties. When the coin is tossed, it is 50-50 that you will win or lose it.

"Batting or bowling first does not matter. It is just for the team to go there and do its best and play good cricket. Best team on the day will come out victorious," he added.

Kings XI Punjab will now look to bounce back when they face fellow strugglers Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (October 4) in Dubai.