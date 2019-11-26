Cricket
IPL 2020: Six IPL teams that were disbanded

IPL 2020: Six disbanded IPL teams
Bengaluru, November 26: The IPL 2020 will be the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and over the years the tournament has gone through several structural changes as a business model and a sporting event itself. New laws were added and over the course some teams too were came to the fold, while some others went out.

MyKhel here takes a look at six IPL teams that were disbanded for various reasons over the last thirteen years.

1. Deccan Chargers

It was one of the founding teams of IPL. They finished eighth in the inaugural edition but lifted the trophy in 2009 when the IPL was held on South Africa because of India's General Elections. Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist was the captain and they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. But in 2012, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council banned the team, under Deccan Chronicle Holdings Pvt Ltd, permanently. Later, Sun TV Network won the bid for a franchise based in Hyderabad and was named Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2. Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Kochi Tuskers Kerala was a team floated in 2011 and was based out of Kochi. The Tuskers were owned by Kochi Cricket Pvt Ltd, a consortium of companies and some of the frontline players like VVS Laxman, Mahela Jayawardene, Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja etc were played for them. They played only one season of the IPL on 2011 and finished eighth in a 10-team league. The team was disbanded before IPL 2012 after the owners failed to provide 10% bank guarantee to the BCCI.

3. Pune Warriors

The Pune Warriors too came into existence in 2011 along with Kochi Tuskers Kerala and was owned by Sahara Group Sports Ltd. The Pune Warriors played three seasons of IPL before getting terminated after the IPL 2013. They had poor run in the IPL, finishing last 2012, and second from last in 2011 and 2013. They were disbanded after the financial disputes with the BCCI.

4. Gujarat Lions

The Lions came in as a replacement for the suspended Rajasthan Royals after the spot-fixing scandal. The team was formed by Intex Technologies and played in two IPL seasons in 2016 and 2017. They were led by Suresh Raina. They had a good inaugural season and finished third after failing to enter the final. But went through a modest 2017 season and was disbanded once Royals returned to the IPL in 2018.

5. Rising Pune Supergiant

Like the Lions, the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) was a replacement team for suspended Chennai Super Kings. It was formed in 2015 and owned by Sanjiv Goenka's RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. They had a good run in the IPL, reaching the play-offs in 2016 and losing the final to Mumbai Indians in 2017 by one run. Players like MS Dhoni, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin etc represented the team that was coached by Stephen Fleming. The RPS were disbanded once CSK were readmitted to IPL in 2018.

6. Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils were one of the founding teams of the IPL and was co-owned by the JSW Group and the GMR Group. In 2019, major shares were transferred to JSW Group owned by Parth Jindal, also owner of the Bengaluru FC football club. The team was rechristened as Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2019 and thus it was more a technical and business change than actual disbanding of the team.

More IPL News

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019

