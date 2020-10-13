IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK, Match 29 Updates: Watson, Rayudu partnership; Dhoni-Jadeja cameos propel CSK to 167/6

Dubai, Oct 13: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 here on Tuesday (October 13).

It is going to be a must-win game for both the teams as they are still languishing at the bottom half of the points table.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said: We're batting first. Yes, for a change. Last few games we wanted to bat first, but never got the opportunity. The thing with stats is that you can get it any way you want to. It's a process and it's quicker if the guys buy into it, and follow the process. As I said, each game will have new problems. Today it will be about how we counter the shorter boundary one on the side. Cricket is very close to life and it doesn't always go the way you want. It teaches you what you want to follow as a process. 2010 ended on a happy note but we can't just rely on that. One change - Piyush Chawla in for N Jagadeesan. We thought about him (Tahir) but the combination isn't letting us."

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner, "Yes, that's probably how everybody is going around these days. Interested to see how the wicket is going to play. There is a bigger boundary on one side and need to make the batters play there. The easiest thing to do is to forget about it (the previous loss). I'm really enjoying it (captaincy) and having Kane also helps. Really enjoying the group that we have. One change - Shahbaz Nadeem in for Abhishek Sharma."

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma.

Here are the updates from the match:

2nd innings! David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are into the middle to begin SRH's run chase of 168. Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball for CSK. End of innings! Brilliant cameos from Dhoni (21 off 13) and Jadeja (25* off 10) propel Chennai Super Kings to 167/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Four! Brilliant shot down the ground from Jadeja and the ball runs like a bullet at long-off. SIX!! Ravindra Jadeja pulls Khaleel for a maximum over mid-wicket and brings 160 up for CSK. Wicket! Dwayne Bravo has been clean bowled by Khaleel Ahmed for a golden duck. CSK - 152/6 in 19.1 overs. Wicket! MS Dhoni (21 off 13) looked to clear Natarajan over long-off but the ball hit the bottom of his bat and Williamson takes a simple catch at long-off. CSK - 152/5 in 19 overs. Wicket! MS Dhoni (21 off 13) looked to clear Natarajan over long-off but the ball hit the bottom of his bat and Williamson takes a simple catch at long-off. CSK - 152/5 in 19 overs. SIX!!! Humongous shot from MS Dhoni as Natarajan slightly misses his yorker and the batsman sends it 102 meters away in the stand. Four! Jadeja guides the ball towards the thirdman region and gets a boundary. Just 9 runs conceded by Sandeep Sharma from that over and he almost had the wicket of MS Dhoni. CSK - 138/4 in 18 overs. Dropped! Sandeep Sharma dives towards his left to grab a reflex catch of MS Dhoni but fails to keep it in his hand. He gets injured and Dhoni survives. Four! Ravindra Jadeja finds a gap towards off-side and gets a boundary off in-form Sandeep. After 17 overs, CSK - 129/4. Natarajan got the wicket of Watson but CSK still got some runs. Four, Four! MS Dhoni gets back-to-back boundaries off Natarajan. Wicket! A repeat of Rayudu's dismissal! Low full-toss from Natarajan and Watson (42) looks to clear him over long-off but didn't get the distance. Manish Pandey takes a brilliant running-catch at long-off. CSK - 120/4 Superb over from Sunrisers' point of view as Khaleel concedes just 3 and picks the wicket of Rayudu. CSK - 119/3 in 16 overs. Wicket! Full-toss from Khaleel Ahmed and Ambati Rayudu (41) lands directly in the hands of David Warner at long-off. CSK - 116/3 in 15.2 overs. Hyderabad finally manage to break the 81-run stand between Rayudu and Watson. SIX!! Ambati Rayudu slog-sweeps Rashid Khan and dispatches the ball into the stands at mid-wicket. That was a terrific shot from Rayudu as he picked it from the off-stumps and sent it in the second tier on the on-side. SIX!! Shane Watson hits Rashid Khan over his head and gets a maximum. Superb shot from Watson. After 14 overs, Chennai have reached 102/2. Rayudu - 34* & Watson - 34* are present into the middle with 67-run stand. Sunrisers look to break this partnership and make a comeback. Four! T Natarajan attempts a yorker, misses and bowls a full-toss and Rayudu hits him over point region for a boundary. 100 comes up for CSK as well. Brilliant comeback from Rashid Khan after getting hit for a maximum as he conceded just 8 from it. CSK - 92/2 after 13 overs. SIX!! Shane Watson welcomes Rashid with a maximum in the next over. This also brought a 50-run stand between Watson and Ruyudu. SIX!! Ambati Rayudu breaks the shackles and hammers Nadeem over his head for a maximum. Lucky! Shane Watson survives on 24 as Manish Pandey tried to catch the ball at long-on diving forward. But the ball landed at the ground before he grabbed it. After 11 overs, CSK reach 74/2. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers are looking to break the partnership between Watson and Rayudu. Missed Chance! Rashid Khan tried to catch the smash from Shane Watson but failed to grab it. It hit a bowler's finger. After 10 overs, CSK have posted 69/2 against SRH. The spinners have arrested the flow of runs for Chennai now. Tidy first over from Rashid as he concedes just 3 from it. CSK - 64/2 after 9 overs. Rashid Khan is into the attack in the 9th over for his team! SRH need a wicket from the Afghan spinner. 9 runs came from Shahbaz Nadeem's over. Rayudu survived and then Watson got a boundary on the next delivery. CSK - 61/2 after 8 overs. Dropped! Tough chance for Jonny Bairstow off Rayudu but he fails to grab it. It was a faint edge. The batsmen sneak a single as well. After 7 overs, CSK have scored 52/2. 17 run partnership between Watson and Rayudu. SIX!! T Natarajan bowls at Shane Watson's pads and the batsman flicks the left-arm pacer for a maximum. Four! Ambati Rayudu ends Shahbaz Nadeem's economical over with a boundary. CSK - 44/2 after 6 overs. Another slow start for CSK in the powerplay as they've lost 12 wickets so far within first 6 overs in the tournament. Four! Ambati Rayudu opens his account with a boundary and CSK reach 39/2 after 5 overs. Wicket! Sandeep Sharma strikes again as he breaches through Sam Curran's defence and castles the stumps. Curran (31 off 21) departs. CSK - 35/2 after 4.4 overs. 4,4,6,1,1,6! 22 runs came from that over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Sam Curran was the one who gave those big blows to the bowlers. Wicket! Faf du Plessis (0) Sandeep Sharma on the very first delivery he faced and Jonny Bairstow pouches it well. CSK - 10/1 in 2.1 overs. Not the start they were looking for. Four! First boundary for himself and CSK's innings. Sam Curran gets a boundary over point boundary against Khaleel. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowls the second over for Sunrisers. CSK would aim to have a better start in powerplay. Sandeep Sharma bowls the first over for SRH. This is the first instance when Shane Watson isn't opening the innings for CSK ever since he brought into the side in 2018. CSK set to begin their batting innings! Surprise-Surprise! Sam Curran opens innings with Faf du Plessis. Toss: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai.