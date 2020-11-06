IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB: Third umpire's decision to rule David Warner OUT leaves Twitterati divided after Kohli takes DRS

However, SRH too had a terrible start in the run chase they lost opener Shreevats Goswami for a duck in the first over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. But the Orange Army were dealt with a major blow in the sixth over when their in-form skipper David Warner was dismissed for 17 by Siraj.

The dismissal, however, was a bit controversial for it kept the viewers, as well as the experts, divided after Virat Kohli took a bold review.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a back of a length delivery, outside off stump and Warner tried to defend the back of a length ball awkwardly but gloved it to the wicketkeeper AB de Villiers.

Both bowler and glovesman went immediately for an appeal but the umpire wasn't interested in it. They looked convinced that there was a contact between the bat or glove when the ball went past Warner, and Kohli went upstairs.

The third-umpire took a lot of time checking if there was contact between the ball and glove. The TV umpire ultimately decided that there was a faint edge when the ball left Warner's gloves and ruled the batsman out.

Many including Warner were taken aback by the TV umpire's decision for they believed the ball brushed through the trouser.

The experts took to Twitter to express their shock for they believed there wasn't enough conclusive evidence for the TV umpire to rule the batsman out. While there were also those who said there was an edge.

Incredible decision from the 3rd umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) November 6, 2020

What game and replays are you watching..!! Clearly off the glove.. 😳😳😂 — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) November 6, 2020

No glove not out — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 6, 2020

No hotspot technology using for world's richest cricket league.. again shows the indian umpiring class — Srinivas Kavala (@kavalasrinivas) November 6, 2020

Why would third umpire use word "clear" when he was watching same replay repeatedly and should have declared soon if it was clear — Abhilash Jonna (@Saiabhilash9) November 6, 2020