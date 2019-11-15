Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Shakib, Yusuf: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

By
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad offload Shakib, Yusuf: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

New Delhi, Nov 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (November 15) released five players ahead of the IPL Auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

The champions of 2016 season have let go names like Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan for the impending season while retained 18 core players.

IPL 2020: MI let go Yuvraj | IPL 2020: KXIP release 7 players | IPL 2020: RCB release 12 players | IPL 2020: RR release 11 players | IPL 2020: CSK release 5 players

Yusuf Pathan, Ricky Bhui and Deepak Hooda have also been released by the franchise's thinktank.

Released:

Released:

Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan.

Why they were released:

Why they were released:

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill never lived up to the expectations in the cash-rich league. The big-hitting opener has hardly played any role in the team's performance.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been suspended by the ICC for one year, has also been released by the franchise for the incumbent season.

Senior India-discard, Yusuf Pathan, is no more the big match-winner he once used to be. The Baroda all-rounder hardly left any mark with his performances in the last two seasons and emerged as a liability.

Uncapped Ricky Bhui and Deepak Hooda also failed to perform whenever they were given a chance, hence the franchise decided to offload them.

Retained:

Retained:

SRH have also retained their core team that revolves around captain Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Retained: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Sreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shabaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Purse available

Purse available

Sunrisers Hyderabad has Rs 17 crore in their purse ahead of the season's auction on December 19 with seven slots remaining, including two overseas players.

At the end of the IPL 2019 Auction, they had Rs 5.30 crore left with them while accumulated an extra amount of Rs 8.7 crore of these five players. Plus the BCCI has allowed an addition Rs 3 crore for this year's auction. So their total remaining purse stands at Rs 17 crore.

More SUNRISERS HYDERABAD News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue