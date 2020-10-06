IPL 2020: The bench is probably good enough to be another IPL team: Ashwin hails Delhi Capitals' bench strength

Following their strong win, Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the team's bench strength, adding that it was good enough to form another IPL team.

The Shreyas Iyer-captained Delhi side was dealt with a big blow ahead of their fifth game of the season. Seasoned spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury. But the Delhi team didn't let that dampen their spirit or form. Axar Patel found a place in the team for their game against RCB, and he made the most of the opportunity, picking up a two wicket scalp and giving away 18 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, when Ashwin had hurt his shoulder in the tournament, Amit had stepped in and done his part for the team. Hailing the team's ability to continue their dominating show despite injuries, Ashwin said after the match, "That's one of the beauty of this particular Delhi side, even when my shoulder dislocated, Amit came in and played the role. Now he is injured so Axar has come in and played the role. There is enough strength on our bench and sometimes when it comes to the IPL, the people coming out of the bench become very important.

"That bench is probably good enough to be another IPL team, it has got a lot of quality. I think Amit will be dearly missed, moving forward we will try to keep him happy at home," added Ashwin.

Ashwin was full of praise for Axar Patel and said that heroes like him are appreciated inside the dressing room at DC. "Sometimes we tend to blow-up images and stats in T20 cricket, sometimes I feel it is a bit over-rated in a game like T20 because it is somewhat like football where people are playing their roles. And one such person is Axar, he always goes under the radar, he builds the pressure up for someone else to capitalise and take the wicket. These are the heroes that are appreciated inside the dressing room for us at Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting is very particular about that. When you get appreciated, people want to stick to their roles."