IPL 2020: "There is only one Thala," KL Rahul responds to a fan for comparing him with MS Dhoni

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka scored valuable 77 runs for his team while chasing a target of 177. The match ended in a tie as KXIP could only manage 176/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. KL Rahul showed great composure in the Super Over both as a captain and as a wicketkeeper.

The stumper effected a brilliant run-out of Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock to deny Mumbai Indians an extra run and ended the first Super Over in a tie. Rahul collected a brilliant throw from Nicholas Pooran and effected MS Dhoni-like run out.

In the second Super Over, Kings XI Punjab required 12 to win and Chris Gayle along with Mayank Agarwal wrapped it up for their side to provide them two valuable points.

It was Rahul's impressive fielding effort which put fans in awe and prompted a female fan of the Karnataka cricketer to give him the nickname of 'Thala'.

Rahul, while politely replying to his fan, said, "There's only one Thala and everyone knows it." Rahul was obviously referring to Dhoni.

Rahul was awarded the player of the match for his knock of 77 off 51 deliveries and leading his team from the front. The cricketer has been in sublime form in the ongoing tournament and has already scored 525 runs in the tournament in 9 games.

In doing so, the Orange Cap holder of the ongoing edition became the first Indian to score in excess of 500 runs in three consecutive seasons. Rahul has slammed a ton (132*) and five half-centuries in the tournament at a strike rate of 135.65. However, several experts have questioned the cricketer's strike rate.

In IPL 2019, Rahul amassed 593 runs in 14 games at a healthy average of 53.90 and strike rate of 135.38. He slammed one century and seven fifties in the tournament. In IPL 2018, Rahul scored 659 runs in 14 matches, with 95* being the highest. He scored at a strike rate of 158.41.