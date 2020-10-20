IPL 2020: This team may have run out of juice: CSK coach Stephen Fleming

With the loss the MS Dhoni-led side’s campaign is almost over. After opting to bat first, the Chennai batsmen failed to fire as they put up a paltry 125/5. With a below par score on the board, the CSK bowlers failed to contain the Royals batsmen as they chased it down with 15 balls to spare.

Speaking after the match CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that Chennai were thoroughly outplayed by Steve Smith’s side. “We came close in a couple of games but today we were thoroughly outplayed,” Flemings said at the post-match press conference.

Stephen further said that it was always going to be tough with an ageing squad after enjoying good runs in the last two seasons. “It’s fair to say looking at the table now that this team may have run out of juice. If you're looking at the three-year cycle - we won the first year, lost off the last ball last year, and we always thought that the third year with an ageing squad would be difficult. And Dubai has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements,” said the coach.

With only three wins this season, CSK’s season is all but over. Speaking about the morale in the dressing room of the former champs, the coach said it was pretty down and with the current scenario it was tough for the players to be upbeat and positive.

“It's pretty down (morale) to be honest. We have come close in a couple of games but today we were thoroughly outplayed. We knew it was a crucial game to stay real in the competition. I think there's an outside chance that we can possibly get through, but when you're relying on other results and a change of form for your own team, it's very hard to be upbeat and positive,” signed off Fleming.

The Chennai Super Kings will next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.